Stefano Pioli, the former AC Milan manager, is now a free agent after leaving the club. There are reports that he is being considered by a Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad, as one of the options to replace Marcelo Gallardo. The 58-year-old Italian coach could soon be back on the sidelines coaching players like Karim Benzema, Fabinho, and N’Golo Kanté.

It will be interesting to see if Pioli will be chosen to lead Al-Ittihad and work with the talented players at the club. It’s worth noting that AC Milan has already appointed a new manager, Paulo Fonseca, who previously managed Lille.

Stefano Pioli’s experience and tactical knowledge could be a valuable asset to any team, and his potential move to Al-Ittihad could bring a new dynamic to the Saudi Pro League. As Pioli considers his next steps, football fans around the world will be eager to see where his coaching career takes him next. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.