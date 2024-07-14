The weather forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2024 predicts mostly clear skies with some fog in some areas in the early morning. The morning will see a mix of sunshine and patches of cloudiness.

Temperatures will range from 8 to 11°C in the interior, slightly higher along the coasts and on the islands. In the afternoon, sea breezes will kick in, bringing generous sunshine to the beaches. Inland areas may see some cumulus clouds, with a chance of isolated showers between Monts-d’Arrée, Mené, Pays de Dol, and Coglais.

Highs will be around 18 to 19°C on the North coast, 19 to 20°C along the Atlantic coast, and 20 to 22°C inland. Expect temperatures around 20°C in Pontivy, 22°C in Rennes, and up to 23°C in Pays nantais. Saturday evening will be calm, dry, and cool, with temperatures averaging around 14 to 15°C by 11 pm.

Looking ahead, Sunday will start with some clouds but will clear up in the afternoon, with highs ranging from 20 to 24-25°C. Temperatures will be highest in the North and East regions. Monday will bring unstable weather with thunderstorms passing through the region.

Conditions will slowly improve on Tuesday as the Azores anticyclone returns. More summer-like weather is expected from Wednesday onwards. Enjoy the weekend and stay prepared for changing weather patterns!