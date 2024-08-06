The unexpected return of Lucas Beraldo to PSG training has sparked excitement among fans. Beraldo, a 20-year-old Brazilian defender, rejoined the team on Friday after a 25-day vacation following Brazil’s elimination in the Copa America. He is the latest addition to Luis Enrique’s squad, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Milan Skriniar already back in training earlier in the week after being knocked out of Euro 2024 in the round of 16.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the return of captain Marquinhos, who is yet to resume training after his participation in the Copa America. It is expected that Marquinhos, along with the French internationals who were eliminated by Spain on July 9, will return to training on Monday, August 5. This date may also mark the return of Marquinhos to the squad.

As for the rest of the team, the four Portuguese players are expected to return in the coming days, possibly before the end of the week. This timeline aligns with the Copa America and Euro 2024 schedules, with players like Ugarte and Fabian Ruiz likely to rejoin training on August 12 after finishing their international duties on July 14.

The potential return dates for the remaining PSG internationals are as follows:

– Friday, August 3: Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Danilo, and Gonçalo Ramos

– Monday, August 5: Barcola, Dembélé, Kolo Muani, and Zaïre-Emery

– Monday, August 12: Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz

With the team slowly regrouping for the upcoming season, fans are hopeful for a successful campaign ahead. The return of key players like Marquinhos and the addition of new talents like Beraldo are sure to add depth and strength to the PSG squad as they prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. Stay tuned for more updates as the team gears up for the new season.