The producers of the James Bond films are set to receive an honorary Oscar in November for their outstanding contribution to the industry. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, siblings who have been at the helm of the spy saga since « GoldenEye » in 1995, will be honored for their dedication to the iconic character of 007.

The prestigious award recognizes their success as producers of the popular Bond franchise and their impact on the film industry. Despite the acclaim for their work, the next actor to take on the role of James Bond remains a mystery since Daniel Craig stepped down in 2021 after « No Time to Die. »

With Amazon acquiring MGM, the studio behind James Bond, the Broccoli family’s company, Eon, still retains significant creative control over the franchise based on Ian Fleming’s novels. The future of the iconic agent 007 is shrouded in secrecy as fans eagerly await news of the next installment.

In addition to Wilson and Broccoli, other industry veterans will be honored at the Governors Awards ceremony in November. British filmmaker Richard Curtis, known for romantic comedies like « Notting Hill » and « Four Weddings and a Funeral, » will receive an honorary Oscar. Music legend Quincy Jones, a seven-time Oscar nominee for his film scores, will also be recognized, along with casting director Juliet Taylor.

These esteemed individuals will join the ranks of past honorees who have made significant contributions to the world of cinema. The Governors Awards celebrate the achievements of industry veterans who may not have been recognized during the regular Oscar ceremony, highlighting their lasting impact on the film industry.