iRobot Corp, based in Bedford, Massachusetts, is expected to announce a decrease in its quarterly revenue when it releases its financial results on August 6 for the period ending on June 30, 2024.

According to the average estimate of two analysts based on LSEG data, iRobot Corp is projected to report a 28.6% decline in revenue to $168.982 million, compared to $236.57 million a year ago. The company’s forecast on May 7, 2024, for the period ending on June 30, predicted revenue between $167.00 million and $172.00 million.

Analysts at LSEG have an average estimate of a loss of $1.77 per share for iRobot Corp. The company’s EPS forecast on May 7, 2024, for the period ending on June 30, ranged between -$1.81 and -$1.74.

Currently, the average rating from analysts on iRobot Corp’s stock is « hold, » with no « strong buy » or « buy, » 3 « hold, » and no « sell » or « strong sell » recommendations.

The median 12-month target price on Wall Street for iRobot Corp is $12.97, above its latest closing price of $10.18.

On August 3, the company’s forecasts on May 7, 2024, for the period ending on June 30, projected an operating profit between -$43 million and -$40 million. The company also forecasted a gross profit margin between 24% and 25% for the same period.

This summary was generated by a machine on August 3 at 00:06 GMT. All figures are in US dollars unless stated otherwise. For any questions regarding the data in this report, please contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other inquiries or feedback, please contact RefinitivNewsSupport@thomsonreuters.com.