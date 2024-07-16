The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Titanium Silver smartwatch is currently on sale for €499 at i-Run. This smartwatch is considered the best product in our comparison. Six years after its initial release, the Epix is back to lead Garmin’s sports watch lineup. This premium version of the Fēnix 7 features an OLED screen that enhances its attractiveness.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Titanium Silver smartwatch offers a variety of features that cater to sports enthusiasts. With its OLED screen, this smartwatch provides a vibrant display that rivals more lifestyle-oriented smartwatches. Despite its focus on aesthetics, the Epix Gen 2 does not compromise on functionality, offering impressive battery life and comprehensive functions.

In addition to the Garmin Epix Gen 2, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is also available for purchase. Priced at €549.99, this running watch is a solid alternative to the Epix Gen 2. The Forerunner 955 offers precise GPS tracking, excellent heart rate monitoring, and a user-friendly Garmin interface. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced athlete, the Forerunner 955 is a versatile option that competes with Garmin’s higher-end Fenix series.

Overall, both the Garmin Epix Gen 2 and the Forerunner 955 provide reliable performance and advanced features for sports enthusiasts. Whether you prioritize a vibrant OLED display or precise GPS tracking, Garmin offers a range of smartwatches to meet your needs.