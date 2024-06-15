The candidates for the upcoming legislative elections are gradually being revealed. In Isère, it is now known that all four incumbent left-wing deputies in Isère are being re-invested by the Front Populaire, the new left-wing union for these elections.

Cyrielle Chatelain from Europe Ecologie les Verts is running for re-election in the 2nd district of Isère, which includes Echirolles, Saint-Martin-d’Hères, and Vizille. Elisa Martin from La France insoumise is seeking re-election in the 3rd district (Grenoble south, Presqu’île, Sassenage, Noyarey, and part of Fontaine). Marie-Noëlle Battistel, the outgoing PS deputy, is being re-invested in the 4th district in the south of Isère (Vercors, Matheysine, Trièves, Pont-de-Claix, Seyssinet-Pariset, and part of Fontaine). In the 5th district (Grésivaudan, Chartreuse, Les Abrets-en-Dauphiné), the ecologist Jérémie Iordanoff is being retained.

These re-investments show the Front Populaire’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence in Isère and continuing the work of these incumbent deputies. It will be interesting to see how these candidates fare in the upcoming elections and what impact they will have on the political landscape of the region. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2024 Legislative elections in Isère.