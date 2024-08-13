Up to 60% of adults could suffer from post-traumatic stress up to six months after a forest fire, according to a new scientific study. Additionally, a quarter could suffer from an anxiety disorder or major depression. To help these victims, the authors of the study published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health suggest that authorities consider not only the physical well-being of the evacuees during fires, but also their mental well-being.

It can be as simple as asking evacuees how they are feeling, and having these questions asked by public health officials. We recommend actively reaching out to people, saying, « Hi! How are you? » We can even go into schools, workplaces, and facilitate medical follow-ups with evacuees when they cross provincial borders.

A psychologist on Vancouver Island, Claire Sira, recalls that when she worked in evacuation centers, she knew that some patients would need psychological follow-up. She also knew that she did not have the means to offer it to them, and it broke her heart. A fire can last for months, even years. Healing generally takes years.

It is also recommended to expand the care offered virtually, says the study. Hospital disaster management policies should also be adapted to the reality of climate change, and investment in community programs that can help with stressful tasks (such as insurance claims and housing search) is necessary.

The various repercussions of forest fires are becoming an increasingly important issue. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, 7,131 fires burned across Canada last year, destroying 17,293,625 hectares – a record in the country. This year, more than 4,200 fires have occurred so far, according to the Centre, some of which have led to evacuations in British Columbia and Alberta.