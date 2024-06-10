Joël Giraud Announces Retirement from Politics Following National Assembly Dissolution

In a surprising turn of events, Joël Giraud, the deputy of the 2nd constituency, has declared his retirement from politics on Sunday, June 9th. This decision comes following the announcement of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Emmanuel Macron. Giraud expressed his concerns about a potential coalition government between the president and the far-right, stating that it does not align with his political beliefs.

Having been a prominent political figure in the Hautes-Alpes region, Joël Giraud has decided to bring an end to his career and political engagement on June 30th. With a tenure dating back to 2002 as a deputy, he has also served as the mayor of Argentière-la-Bessée for 28 years, as well as holding positions as Secretary of State for Rural Affairs and Minister of Territorial Cohesion.

The decision to dissolve the National Assembly and call for new legislative elections comes on the heels of record-breaking performances by the far-right in the recent European elections on June 9th. As a result, French citizens will have the opportunity to vote for new deputies, with the first round scheduled for June 30th and the second round on July 7th. The political landscape in France is undoubtedly undergoing a significant transformation, prompting Giraud to bow out of the scene.