Several airlines have come together to create a platform that allows planes to exchange real-time flight information in response to the increasing turbulence caused by climate change. This platform, which has been joined by 21 airlines, is not yet fully supported by all, as reported by « La Libre Belgique. » Turbulence in the air is said to be the leading cause of passenger and crew injuries, as evidenced by recent incidents on Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines flights, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries.

With climate change leading to more frequent turbulence, particularly severe turbulence and clear-air turbulence which are the most unpredictable, airlines are taking the issue seriously. This is evident as global airlines gather in Dubai to discuss the matter. Their strategy involves better communication among themselves to share flight experiences, similar to the concept of the Waze navigation app for road traffic. The platform they have created provides real-time trajectories to follow or avoid to prevent encountering turbulence.

However, not all airlines are on board with this new system. Out of the 320 members of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), only 21 airlines have joined the platform, totaling 2,400 aircraft. Some airlines are hesitant to share what they consider to be strategic information, despite the anonymity of the system, as explained by Nick Careen from Iata.

In the meantime, the best defense against turbulence remains wearing a seatbelt, as emphasized by Carsten Spohr, the president of Lufthansa. He highlights the importance of always wearing a seatbelt, noting that even pilots in the cockpit wear theirs throughout the flight. This safety measure is crucial in ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew in the event of unexpected turbulence.