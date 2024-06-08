Colombia Suspends Coal Exports to Israel in Protest of Gaza Conflict

In a bold move to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Colombian government has decided to suspend coal exports to Israel. The decree, published by the Bogota Ministry of Commerce and supported by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Energy, will come into effect once signed by President Gustavo Petro, who is currently in Europe attending the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland. This decision could significantly impact the trade relations between the two countries, as Colombia, with $450 million worth of coal sold to Israel last year, is the largest supplier of fossil fuels to the Jewish state.

The Colombian Mining Industry Association has already voiced opposition to this measure, stating that the decree could have « serious economic and social implications » for the country. It is worth noting that Bogota had previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in May last year in response to the ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 650 Palestinians and been labeled as a « genocide » by President Petro. However, these Colombian sanctions mark the first time a Latin American government has taken commercial action against Israel.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

For more news, visit Agenzia Nova.

Click here to receive WhatsApp updates.

Follow Nova News on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Telegram.