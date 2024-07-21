The Call of Duty League Championship 2024 continues with an exciting match between Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra in the lower bracket. The game will be live streamed starting at 9pm. To watch the Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra match live, click on the link provided: https://www.twitch.tv/CallofDuty. Stay tuned for all the action and updates from the COD Championship. Follow the official CODLeague Twitter for more updates and highlights. Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra are set to battle it out for a spot in the next round, so don’t miss out on the intense gameplay and competition. Get ready for an epic showdown between two top teams in the Call of Duty community.