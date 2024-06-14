On Thursday, June 13, 2024, around 8:30 in the morning, an accident occurred at Ifs on the Caen ring road (Calvados). Eleven people were involved.

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, an accident occurred on the Caen ring road at Ifs. The incident involved two cars and three vans, with a total of 11 people involved. One person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters. A 47-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were taken to the hospital in relative emergency.

The firefighters from the Ifs fire station responded to the accident. Two ambulances, a rescue vehicle, and a command vehicle were necessary at the scene.