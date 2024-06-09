6,283 Voters Called to the Polls

On June 9th, the European elections will take place, and just a few days before this vote, it may be useful to remind voters of some practical information in the town. To begin with, it is important to note that in order to vote, one must be registered on the electoral roll, and for those who have not completed this formality, it is now too late to participate in these elections. According to the latest figures provided by the City’s election service, this list currently has 6,283 registered voters. These voters are divided into six polling stations based on their address and will need to present, in addition to their voter card, a photo ID to vote. It should be noted that only new registrants or those who have changed address have received a new voter card. Others will need to present the last card used. On the municipal services side, everything has been done to ensure the smooth running of this vote.