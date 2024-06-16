The Republicans have decided not to nominate a candidate in the 5th district of Ille-et-Vilaine, specifically in Vitré, for the legislative elections on June 30, 2024. Isabelle Le Callennec made the announcement on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

In the previous election in 2022, Jonathan Houillot represented the party in this district and received 21% of the votes in the first round. However, he has chosen not to run again. He stated that his priority lies in Janzé, where he serves as a municipal councilor leading the opposition.

The president of the LR federation in Ille-et-Vilaine mentioned that they have decided to support six out of the eight candidates in different districts. These candidates were approved by the LR endorsement committee, which distanced itself from Eric Ciotti’s proposal for an alliance with the National Rally party.

Isabelle Le Callennec has openly opposed this alliance, stating on Tuesday, June 11, that she cannot support the idea of aligning with the National Rally. She emphasized her commitment to her beliefs, words, and actions, along with the majority of LR leaders who share the same stance against this alliance.