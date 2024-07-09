Disney is working on a sequel to the popular movie « The Devil Wears Prada » that was released nearly 20 years ago. The original film, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, was a huge success at the box office and received critical acclaim.

The new sequel is currently in the works, with the original film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, in talks with Disney to bring the project to life. While the cast for the sequel has not yet been announced, fans are excited to see what the new story will bring.

Based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, the original movie follows the story of Miranda Priestly, a powerful and influential editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine, played by Meryl Streep. Her assistants, Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), navigate the challenges of working for such a formidable boss.

According to reports, the sequel will see Miranda Priestly dealing with the decline of print media and facing off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton, who is now a high-ranking executive at a luxury advertiser in the magazine. The clash between the two characters is sure to bring drama and intrigue to the storyline.

In addition to the movie sequel, a musical adaptation of « The Devil Wears Prada » has been in the works in the UK since 2015. The musical features music by Elton John and is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, a three-time Tony Award winner. The highly anticipated musical is set to premiere in London in October 2024, adding another dimension to the beloved story.

Fans of the original film are eagerly awaiting more details about the upcoming sequel and are excited to see how the iconic characters will continue their stories on the big screen. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project.