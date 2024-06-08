Exciting Weekend Ahead at the French Mountain Championship

The prestigious Moto – Championnat de France de la montagne is gearing up for an adrenaline-pumping weekend at the Course de côte de Marchaux. With the weather forecast hanging in the balance, the excitement is palpable as 198 drivers gear up to compete in this thrilling event.

President of the AM Doubs, Patrick Alzingre, along with his dedicated team, are keeping a close eye on the weather predictions, hoping for clear skies for the championship. Despite the looming possibility of rain, the event has attracted a full roster of participants, with the likes of Robert Henriot from AM Doubs leading the pack.

Known as the fastest man on the track in 2023, Robert Henriot is set to defend his title in the challenging twists and turns of the Amagney road. With the championship title up for grabs, all eyes are on Henriot as he aims for another victory at Marchaux.

As the engines rev up and the excitement builds, spectators can expect a weekend filled with high-octane racing and thrilling moments. Stay tuned for updates on the Moto – Championnat de France de la montagne as the action unfolds at the Course de côte de Marchaux.

