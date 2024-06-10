Dragon Age: The Veilguard – A New Name and Release Date Revealed

In a recent announcement, Bioware, the studio behind the popular RPG franchise, Dragon Age, has unveiled exciting news about the upcoming installment. Previously known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the highly anticipated fourth episode of the series will now be titled Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The new name suggests a deeper connection to the storyline involving the veil that prevents demons from entering the world, first introduced in Dragon Age Origins back in 2009. According to Bioware, the name change aims to better reflect the characters and their journey in the game. Fans can expect to encounter familiar faces, including Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition, who will play a significant role as one of the main antagonists.

Each character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will represent one of the factions present in the game, adding layers of complexity and depth to the narrative. Players will have the opportunity to make meaningful choices throughout the game, with an expanded world to explore within Thedas. The iconic « pause » feature will make a return, allowing players to strategically manage their party members and utilize a wheel of powers to enhance gameplay.

Utilizing the Frostbite graphics engine, which was also used in Inquisition and the Battlefield series, Dragon Age: The Veilguard promises stunning visuals and immersive gameplay. Fans can catch the first glimpse of gameplay footage during the Xbox conference on June 11th at 5 PM.

As anticipation builds for the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, fans can look forward to a fresh take on the beloved franchise with new challenges, companions, and a captivating storyline that will keep players on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to embark on an epic adventure in the world of Thedas.