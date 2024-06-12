Tragic Incident in Indonesia: Mother Found Dead Inside Python

Published on June 8, 2024 at 3:41 PM

In a horrifying turn of events, a mother of four, Farida, who had been missing for 24 hours, was discovered inside a python in the South Sulawesi province. Her husband and villagers noticed the snake due to its unusually large belly.

This is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred in Indonesia. In a chilling incident, Farida, aged 45, was found dead inside a reticulated python, measuring approximately five meters, on Friday. Villagers in Kalempang village, South Sulawesi province, found her inside the snake after noticing its swollen stomach.

Such incidents are extremely rare but have unfortunately occurred in Indonesia in recent years. Last year, residents in the Tinanggea district in Southeast Sulawesi killed an eight-meter python that had strangled and eaten a farmer.

In 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside a seven-meter python in Muna city, Southeast Sulawesi. The year before that, an agricultural worker in West Sulawesi was devoured by a four-meter python in a palm oil plantation.

These incidents serve as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by these large reptiles in the region. The local authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to avoid such tragic events in the future.