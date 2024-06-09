Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Surge in Imported Dengue Cases Reported in the Region

In a recent report by Santé publique France on June 6, it was revealed that there have been 74 confirmed or probable cases of imported dengue in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region since the enhanced surveillance of arboviruses began on May 1. This marks a significant increase in the number of dengue cases reported compared to previous years.

The majority of these cases have originated from the Antilles, with over half of them coming from Martinique or Guadeloupe (58%), where dengue outbreaks are still ongoing. Other cases have been imported from countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Maldives, and Mauritius. In 2023, a total of 252 imported cases from the intertropical zone were reported in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, including 84 in the Rhône department.

The Rhône department has seen the highest number of imported cases, with 21 reported cases, followed by Isère with 16 cases and Puy-de-Dôme with 7 cases. So far, there have been no reported cases of chikungunya or Zika in the region.

This surge in imported dengue cases highlights the importance of continued vigilance and preventive measures to control the spread of arboviruses in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Authorities are urging the public to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of dengue. Stay informed and stay safe.