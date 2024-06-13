Testimony: « A nightmare you never wake up from »: her 4-year-old son killed in a car accident

Sacha, a 4-year-old boy, passed away from his injuries on Saturday, April 6, 2024, after a serious car accident that occurred the day before in Acigné, near Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine).

Sacha, 4 years old, lost his life in a car accident on April 5, 2024, in Acigné, on the outskirts of Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine). His family wants to pay tribute to him by participating in a project by the Antoine Alléno association, created with the street artist JR. Sacha’s mother, Anaïs Georges, 28, shares her story.

« I had dropped Sacha off at school on the morning of Friday, April 5. He was staying with me one week and with his dad the next, ever since we separated. …

