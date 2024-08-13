On October 23, 2011, Robin Williams and Susan Schneider said « I do » in Saint Helena, California. Two days later, with their suitcases packed and plane tickets booked, the newlyweds flew off to their honeymoon in the most romantic city: Paris.

Determined to make their first moments unforgettable, they visited the capital and its most touristy sites. Smiling from ear to ear, hand in hand, the couple strolled the streets of Paris in the autumn chill. The itinerary included gourmet restaurants, luxury shopping, and photos with fans.

Among the actor’s favorite spots was the renowned « Impérial Rivoli, » located just across from the Tuileries Gardens where the couple took a moment to relax before continuing their adventures towards Place Vendôme. Once there, the luxurious « Dior » boutique was not overlooked by the lovebirds eager to window shop, only to leave empty-handed!

The next day, Robin Williams and Susan Schneider chose the tea room « Carette » (Place du Trocadéro) to enjoy some delicate French pastries. Continuing their walk, they shopped along Boulevard Saint-Germain. This time, the actor couldn’t resist the « Albums » store, a must-visit for comic book fans. On their way out, the sixty-year-old carried a big bag filled with souvenirs.

For this third and final marriage, Robin Williams dove straight into adolescence. Arm in arm with his beautiful Susan, a 47-year-old graphic designer, the actor indulged in passionate kisses on the sidewalks of Paris. A romantic escapade that will remain etched in his wife’s memory, grieving since the suicide of her beloved on August 11, 2014.