Laura Felpin, a rising comedian discovered on Instagram and on the show « Quotidien », has taken the comedy world by storm with her debut show. Her first performance has received critical acclaim, filled venues up to the Olympia, and even won a Molière award.

Airing on Wednesday, June 12th on Canal +, « Ça passe » showcases Felpin’s clever writing and precise acting skills, allowing her to bring to life a range of endearing and colorful characters. At 34 years old, the Alsatian native is also making a name for herself on both the small and big screens.

Felpin’s talent has not gone unnoticed, with many praising her ability to captivate audiences with her humor and charm. She has quickly become a fan favorite, drawing in large crowds and garnering attention from industry professionals.

In addition to her success in comedy, Felpin is also known for her spot-on impersonations, with many comparing her skills to those of Clara Luciani. With a bright future ahead of her, Felpin is poised to become a prominent figure in the world of entertainment, captivating audiences with her wit and talent.