Exciting Updates for Season 35 of a Popular TV Show

EXCLUSIVE TV MAGAZINE – The famous game show hosted by Olivier Minne is making its comeback on Saturday, June 29 on a major French television network with a variety of new challenges and characters.

Since 1990, every summer has not gone by without this show. Each year, the well-known game show has seen some new additions. While the basics remain the same, the format has evolved in recent seasons to offer a different episode each week. For the 35th season of the show hosted by Olivier Minne, the contestants will face the challenge of « The Forbidden Cells. » « Every year, ‘Fort Boyard’ reinvents itself but particularly this year. I am not overselling this season when I say that we will be in for a treat, » promises the host.

To protect the remaining treasure, the show’s iconic character has decided to open previously forbidden cells on the fort. Each cell presents new challenges for the celebrities.

This season, the show will introduce several new games such as « The Viking, » « Castle Boyard, » « The Supermarket, » « The Perches, » and « The Double Rocket Man. » Additionally, new characters will join the existing cast, with some characters taking on new roles.

The programming of the show has been adjusted this year due to the Olympic Games, with seven episodes airing starting on June 29 and two more to follow later. Two special episodes will also feature former hosts of the show, including Patrice Laffont and Cendrine Dominguez, who will team up with other celebrities for charity.

Overall, fans can expect an exciting and entertaining season filled with surprises and challenges on « Fort Boyard. »