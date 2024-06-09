Father’s Day: Evolving Gifts Reflect Changing Attitudes

The tradition of giving gifts on Father’s Day is evolving, with more dads receiving presents that were once reserved for mothers, such as bouquets of flowers or beauty treatments. This shift reflects changing attitudes towards traditional gender roles.

According to a local father, receiving flowers can bring joy to dads as well. « It’s very nice and it brightens up the house, » he shares. This growing trend is being noticed by Isabelle Marchal, a florist, who reports an increase in demand for a variety of plants and flowers, both for outdoor gardens and indoor arrangements.

The beauty industry is also seeing a change, with more men taking care of themselves. At a men’s beauty institute, appointments are fully booked for Father’s Day, with requests for purifying and anti-aging treatments on the rise. The owner, Thomas Libert, explains, « Since the Covid pandemic, men have started paying more attention to self-care. They need a moment for themselves, and they come here to be pampered. »

Regardless of age or the type of gift given, the most important aspect of Father’s Day remains the heartfelt message conveyed to all the « best dads in the world. »

Whether it’s a relaxing spa treatment or a thoughtful gift, the message to all fathers is clear: they are appreciated and celebrated for their love and dedication. Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there!