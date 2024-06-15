Eric Tappy, the enchanting tenor, has left us, but his legacy lives on. With a commanding presence, a Hollywood-like face, and an eagle-eyed gaze, Eric Tappy ruled the stages he graced throughout his career. From Salzburg to Milan, Paris to London, Vienna, he sang alongside the greatest conductors. His voice, truly miraculous with a crystal-clear purity, perfect diction, and intense expression, captivated audiences, especially in the works of Monteverdi and Mozart, his preferred composers, as well as in more contemporary repertoire, like that of his fellow Swiss, Frank Martin.

Born in Vaud in 1931, Eric Tappy initially worked as a teacher. A father of two daughters at a young age, including the poet Josée-Flore Tappy, he honed his voice in his classroom, arriving as early as 5 am. After winning the virtuosity prize at the Geneva Conservatory in 1958, he joined the Grand Théâtre company upon its reopening in 1962, where he remained for 11 years. This carefully crafted career was a key to his impeccable technique, which shone through in his breakout role as Orfeo in Monteverdi’s opera, recorded by Michel Corboz. This role became synonymous with his name. In 1966, for his exceptional performance in Stockholm, the Drottningholm Theatre awarded him the prestigious gold medal.

Eric Tappy’s dedication to his craft and his extraordinary talent left an indelible mark on the world of opera. While he may have passed on, his legacy endures through his recordings and the memories of those who had the privilege of hearing him sing. His contribution to the art form will continue to inspire future generations of opera singers and music lovers alike.