Disappearance of Lina, her mother Fanny Groll has no doubt: her daughter has been kidnapped and here is the evidence

Fanny Groll, a mother who is convinced that her daughter, Lina, has been kidnapped, has been tirelessly searching for answers since the disappearance of the young girl on September 23, 2023. Lina, a 15-year-old girl, vanished on her way to meet her boyfriend in Strasbourg, and has not been seen since. Despite extensive searches and investigations, there has been no trace of her.

Two high-profile disappearance cases in France last year, including the disappearance of Emilie, whose remains were found by a hiker in March, have raised concerns about the safety of young individuals in the country. Fanny Groll, appearing on the show « Appel à témoins » hosted by Julien Courbet, has been vocal about her belief that Lina was abducted. Three specific elements have led her to this conclusion.

The first element is the ongoing investigation for « abduction and detention for more than 7 days, » which has yielded no results thus far. Additionally, Fanny’s intimate knowledge of her daughter’s character and behavior makes it unlikely that Lina would have run away voluntarily. Lina’s troubled past, including a rape allegation, theft incidents, and threats against her, have further convinced Fanny that someone may have targeted her daughter.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, Fanny Groll remains steadfast in her belief that Lina was kidnapped. As the search for Lina continues, the community hopes for a resolution to this heartbreaking mystery.