Breaking News: Catalan Restaurant « Disfrutar » Crowned « Best Restaurant in the World » in Las Vegas

A momentous occasion for this establishment that was founded 10 years ago by three longtime friends.

Catalan cuisine has reclaimed the top spot in the culinary world. The Barcelona restaurant, Disfrutar, owned by chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas, and Eduard Xatruch, has been named the best restaurant in the world. This prestigious accolade was awarded to the gem of Eixample last night in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) during the renowned 50 Best gala.

« We didn’t expect this »

« It was a magical moment because we didn’t expect this, » exclaimed Oriol Castro. « Until the very last second, we held onto this emotion. This will be a memory we will cherish for a lifetime. »

Already adorned with three Michelin stars and ranked 2nd last year, Disfrutar is now adding another chapter to the extraordinary success story of Catalan gastronomy, following in the footsteps of Celler de Can Roca, which was crowned in 2013 and 2015.

In the rankings, Disfrutar surpasses the Basque restaurant Asador Etxebarri and Bruno Verjus’ Table in Paris.