In a classic match of the early 2023-24 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever managed to edge out the Chicago Sky. The outstanding performance of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston made all the difference.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are two exceptional basketball players. Since the start of the WNBA season, we had mostly seen them in action one after the other, either in sequences during the same game or because one was in better form. Last night, the two first picks (2023 and 2024) simply dazzled.

In the old books detailing successful basketball strategies, it doesn’t take long to see the mention of the impact of a good inside-outside duo. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse court may not be old or dusty, but the point guard and center were on the same page in a style reminiscent of such a playbook. Unstoppable inside, Aliyah Boston (19 points, 9/13 shooting) enjoyed dominating her opponents while Caitlin Clark controlled the tempo in the backcourt.

Playing both ends of the court, the superstar shone with her shooting accuracy (7/11 including 3/7 from deep) and flirting with a triple-double with 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Her final three-pointer triggered a fierce scream illustrating the point guard’s liberation. Nothing was forced, and the result was lethal.

Clark was not spared from the physical play of the Sky, and a blatant – albeit unintentional – foul by Angel Reese in the third quarter attests to the tough battle in the paint. It was behind Reese’s strong performance (11 points, 13 rebounds) that the Sky believed for a long time, capitalizing on Indy’s turnovers.

But time was running out, and the Fever raised their defensive intensity (11 blocks, including 5 from Aliyah Boston) to contain Reese (4/13 shooting) and Kamilla Cardoso (4/11). With a minute left on the clock, Aliyah Boston finished off a pass from Clark with a buzzer-beating hook shot. Perfect chemistry, the fate of the game was sealed.

The two Fever stars delivered one of the best games of their respective seasons at the right time. After a tough start to the season (2-9), Indiana has won three of their last four games, including two consecutive wins for the first time this season.

While Caitlin Clark & co may not be aiming for the playoffs just yet, they can at least be satisfied with a much more attractive style of play in the WNBA. Facing Washington on Wednesday, they will have the favorite status to continue their positive momentum.