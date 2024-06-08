Victor Perez left frustrated after his first round at the Memorial Tournament

In the first round of the Memorial Tournament, Victor Perez showcased his current form. After finishing third last Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, the Frenchman once again conquered the Muirfield Village course in Ohio. With two eagles, Perez was among the leaders on the leaderboard. However, a disastrous final hole with a triple bogey left a bitter taste, resulting in a score of 71 (-1) for Perez, placing him 19th.

It was a much tougher day for Matthieu Pavon, as the Bordeaux native carded a 77, placing him 62nd. This marks his seventh consecutive round over par. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler remains in top form, posting a score of -5 with 6 birdies and a bogey. He currently sits behind Canadian Adam Hadwin (-6) as the closest contender. Defending champion Victor Hovland is in seventh place at -3, tied with Billy Horshel.

Scheffler’s strong performance comes after the news that charges against him for evading a police check have been dropped. The world number one is proving his resilience on the course. With exciting developments in the leaderboard, the Memorial Tournament promises an exhilarating competition for golf fans worldwide.