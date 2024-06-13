tragedy-strikes-as-5-year-old-girl-falls-into-well-and-dies

A group of children were playing hide and seek when a 5-year-old girl accidentally fell into a well in Belgium.

The incident took place on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Jallet, Belgium. The little girl, thinking she had found a great hiding spot, crawled under a concrete slab that covered the access to a well and then slipped through a hole that was 35 cm by 80 cm, as reported by Sud info.

A fall of 4 meters

She then fell four meters. The firefighters from the Group for Recognition and Intervention in Perilous Environments (GRIMP) intervened and rescued the injured child. The little girl was airlifted to the University Hospital of Liège, as reported by 7 sur 7.

Passed away the next day

Upon admission to the emergency room, the young victim’s prognosis seemed grim. The girl passed away the following day. An investigation has been launched by the Namur prosecutor’s office.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of child safety and supervision, especially when playing near potential hazards such as wells. Parents and caregivers are urged to be vigilant and ensure that children are not left unattended in areas where accidents can occur.

It is essential to educate children about the potential dangers in their surroundings and establish clear boundaries for safe play. Additionally, authorities may need to assess the safety measures in place around wells and other similar structures to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

The community in Jallet and beyond is deeply saddened by the loss of the young girl and offers their condolences to her family during this difficult time. The tragedy underscores the need for increased awareness and precautionary measures to protect the well-being of children in all settings.