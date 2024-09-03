Elevage and Breeding Tips: How to Raise Top-Quality Calves for Sale

The annual Foire aux Broutards in Marcillat-en-Combraille once again showcased the dedication and expertise of local breeders in producing high-quality livestock. Despite the looming threat of a new health crisis, the event attracted a diverse crowd of breeders, buyers, and curious onlookers eager to witness the exceptional animals on display.

The participating breeders spared no effort in presenting their finest livestock at the event. Among them were three breeders from Saint-Fargeol who showcased their breeding cattle, alongside a total of eight breeders who brought a variety of animals to the fair. The selection included a few bovines and sheep for culling, 60 lambs for butchering, and an impressive 80 calves destined for fattening.

Despite the challenges facing the agricultural sector, the market at the fair remained robust and active, underscoring the resilience of this longstanding event in a landscape where the number of breeders in France is on the decline. The region of Marcillat, renowned for its early maturity and high performance, stands out for its strict adherence to health and safety protocols—a point of pride for local breeders. One breeder even remarked that « the Marcillat region ranks among the best cantons in the Charolais beef breeding basin. » This reputation is reflected in the quality of the animals present, with calves weighing between 400 and 500 kg, well above the 300 kg typically seen at other fairs for animals under 12 months old.

Recognition for Excellence: Award-Winning Breeders

The dedication and hard work of the breeders did not go unnoticed, as several prizes were awarded to outstanding participants. The Gaec de Charassat, led by Aurélien Fauconnet from Saint-Marcel-en-Marcillat, received the prestigious first prize for their cattle. The Gaec Tixier et Fils, based in Martres-d’Artière, Puy-de-Dôme, claimed the top prize for their lambs. Additionally, the first prize for breeding stock was shared by four farms—Maltere, Gaec Olivier, Gaec Tixier, and Gaec des Baleine—for their exceptional sheep.

Tips for Successful Breeding and Raising Calves

1. Selecting Quality Breeding Stock: The foundation of a successful breeding program lies in choosing high-quality breeding stock. Look for animals with desirable traits such as good conformation, strong genetics, and a history of productive offspring. Investing in superior breeding animals can yield long-term benefits in terms of herd quality and profitability.

2. Proper Nutrition and Care: Providing calves with a well-balanced diet and proper care is essential for their growth and development. Ensure they have access to clean water, quality forage, and a balanced ration that meets their nutritional needs. Regular health checks, vaccinations, and parasite control are also crucial to keeping calves healthy and thriving.

3. Monitoring Growth and Development: Keep track of your calves’ growth and development by regularly weighing them and monitoring their progress. Adjust their feeding regimen as needed to ensure they are meeting growth targets and maintaining good condition. Regularly assess their overall health and behavior to catch any issues early and address them promptly.

4. Implementing a Breeding Program: Develop a strategic breeding program that aims to improve the genetic quality of your herd over time. Consider factors such as genetic diversity, desired traits, and breeding goals when selecting mating pairs. Keep detailed records of breeding outcomes and performance data to inform future breeding decisions and track progress towards your breeding objectives.

5. Marketing and Sales Strategies: When it comes time to sell your calves, having a solid marketing and sales strategy in place can help you maximize returns on your investment. Consider factors such as market demand, pricing trends, and target buyers when marketing your calves. Utilize various sales channels such as auctions, direct sales, and online platforms to reach a wide range of potential buyers and secure favorable prices for your livestock.

By following these tips and best practices for elevage and breeding, you can set yourself up for success in raising top-quality calves for sale. With dedication, hard work, and strategic planning, you can achieve excellence in your breeding program and see the rewards of your efforts reflected in the quality of your livestock.