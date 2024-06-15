Michel Platini’s Tragic Downfall: A Detailed Analysis

As the French team prepares to start their Euro in Germany, the 1992 edition was a resounding failure for Michel Platini, who will then move away from the field.

Can the French team do without Michel Platini?

As the Blues prepare for Euro 1992, it is clear that they cannot. Following the retirement of the French playmaker after the 1986 World Cup, which ended in third place, France failed to qualify for the 1988 Euro, of which they were the defending champions. They were also absent from the 1990 World Cup in Italy. This was partly due to a shameful loss to Cyprus that cost Henri Michel his job and led to Michel Platini’s return to the bench under Claude Bez’s guidance. Despite being only 33 years old, Platini was not keen on the idea.

While the French team was too far behind to secure a spot in the Italian World Cup, Platini’s arrival transformed the team. The Euro 1992 qualification campaign ended with eight wins in eight matches, including victories against Spain and Czechoslovakia. This was unprecedented in history. With a streak of 19 unbeaten matches and the attacking duo of Jean-Pierre Papin and Eric Cantona, they entered the competition as favorites.

Early exit in the first round

The team began to struggle during the preparatory matches with losses to England (2-0) and Switzerland (2-1), and draws against Belgium (3-3) and the Netherlands (1-1). Despite this, France remained ambitious as they faced England, Sweden, the host country, and Denmark in the Euro, replacing Yugoslavia due to the ongoing war in the country.

After drawing with Sweden (1-1) and England (0-0), the Blues only needed a draw against Denmark to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Despite equalizing against Denmark, France was surprised by Lars Elstrup’s goal and failed to advance.

Michel Platini’s departure

Following the disappointing Euro 1992 campaign, Michel Platini announced his resignation with a record of 16 wins, 8 draws, and 5 losses in 29 matches. Another challenge awaited the French playmaker: organizing the 1998 World Cup. Bernard Casoni explained, « After the 1998 World Cup was awarded to France, I felt that Platini was less involved and had other concerns. I’m not saying he did it intentionally, but I believe organizing the World Cup meant a lot more to him. »

In conclusion, Michel Platini’s downfall as the French team manager was marked by missed opportunities and unfulfilled potential. Despite a successful qualification campaign, the team’s early exit in the Euro 1992 tournament led to Platini’s resignation and a shift in focus towards organizing the 1998 World Cup. The legacy of Platini’s time as a manager is one of unmet expectations and a sense of what could have been.