Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, recently opened up about the emotional experience of filming the final season of the popular series. The 25-year-old actress shared that saying goodbye to the show has been tough, especially for her younger co-stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, who grew up on set.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maya expressed her feelings about the end of the long journey that Stranger Things has been. She acknowledged that while it may be harder for some of her castmates who have been a part of the show since the beginning, she sees it as her duty as a newer member of the cast to support and uplift them during this time.

Despite the bittersweet emotions surrounding the conclusion of the series, which will end with its fifth season, Maya strives to bring joy to the set and her fellow actors. She finds it refreshing to spread positivity and laughter each day, even amidst the challenging and intense storylines of the show.

As the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya has also grappled with feelings of guilt over her privileged upbringing. She admitted in an interview with the Sunday Times that while she recognizes that many people deserve the kind of life she has had, she has come to terms with the idea of embracing her opportunities and using them to make a positive impact.

Maya’s reflections on the end of Stranger Things and her role in supporting her castmates highlight the bittersweet nature of concluding a beloved series. As fans prepare for the final season, they can look forward to seeing Maya and the rest of the cast bring the iconic characters to life one last time, creating lasting memories for both the actors and the audience.