ol-trois-internationaux-sur-les-terrains-ce-mardi

International Matches for OL Players on Tuesday

Jake O’Brien, Clinton Mata, and Yvann Konan will be participating in international matches on Tuesday. Mata will be the only one playing in a match with stakes.

During this summer, the international break will extend for nearly two and a half months, including preparations, World Cup qualifiers in Africa, the Euro, Copa America, and the Olympics. Football will still be a prominent presence even without Ligue 1 and European cups. Some OL players will be involved in these events, with three players in action this Tuesday.

Starting with Clinton Mata, the Angolan defender will face Cameroon at 9 p.m. in the fourth round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers. With five points from three games, Angola is on track, and a win against Cameroon could see them take the top spot in the group. Mata started in the match against Eswatini (1-0) last Friday and is expected to start again on June 11.

In Europe, Jake O’Brien will be looking to earn his second cap in a friendly match against Portugal at 8:45 p.m. After making his debut against Hungary last Tuesday (2-1), the 23-year-old will have one final outing before the break. It remains to be seen if he will get some playing time.

Yvann Konan, the Ivory Coast U20 goalkeeper, is not quite on vacation mode yet. He is set to play in the Maurice Revello Tournament final. The Ivorians have a perfect record so far, with three wins in three matches, including a victory over France (0-2). At 5:30 p.m., they will face Saudi Arabia in a match that won’t change their position in the group, as they have already secured the top spot after wins against South Korea (2-1) and Mexico (4-1).