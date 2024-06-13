Noz, a specialist in clearance sales, has acquired 190,000 items from the Esprit brand, which came from liquidated Belgian stores. They will be available for sale starting on June 19, 2024.

After San Marina in October 2023 and Minelli in May, Esprit is now joining Noz. Following the liquidation of the Belgian branch of the German brand in April, the clearance specialist will soon offer Esprit clothing. Ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes… A total of 190,000 Esprit pieces from about ten Belgian stores will be resold at discounted prices: -60% off the original prices, as promised by Noz in a statement sent to actu.fr on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Two waves of arrivalsThe 190,000 Esprit products offered by Noz are from the latest men’s and women’s collections. The first wave will be available for sale starting on June 19, « in the 322 Noz stores in France. » Then, a second shipment is planned for the fall of 2024. It will « highlight the autumn-winter collection, » continues the Noz statement.

Stock from 15 stores in BelgiumAt the beginning of April 2024, « the Belgian branch of the Esprit brand announced its liquidation, » explains Noz. The stores managed by independents, as well as the brand’s online sales site, continue to operate in Belgium. However, « the 15 company-owned stores of the brand » closed in mid-April. They were forced to resell their stock. Stay up to date with all the news from your favorite cities and media by signing up for Mon Actu.