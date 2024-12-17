Nicole Nomsa Moyo Reveals Pearl Jam for Miami Design Week

Award-winning designer Nicole Nomsa Moyo has been selected for the prestigious 2024 Annual Design Commission in the Miami Design District, unveiling her latest project, Pearl Jam. This collaboration with Design Miami’s Curatorial Lab marks its 10th anniversary and aims to transform the city’s streets into a vibrant celebration of public art.

A Tribute to Ndebele Culture

Inspired by the women of the Ndebele tribe in South Africa, Moyo’s installation pays homage to their rich heritage of bold colors and intricate patterns. The pieces, resembling oversized jewelry like necklaces and earrings, create a striking contrast against the urban landscape, inviting viewers to engage with the art on a personal level.

Interactive and Accessible Art

Pearl Jam features elements that double as seating, encouraging interaction and participation from the public. The communal circle at the heart of the installation reflects the cultural significance of adornment and craftsmanship within the Ndebele tribe, offering a unique blend of tradition and modern design.

Transforming Public Spaces

By bringing art outside the confines of traditional galleries, Moyo’s work challenges conventional notions of public art, inviting viewers to experience beauty and culture in unexpected ways. The playful and colorful installations scattered throughout the Design District serve as a reminder of the power of art to unite communities and spark meaningful conversations.

Growing up in NYC has given Aria a unique perspective into art + design, constantly striving for new projects to get immersed in. An avid baker, crocheter, and pasta maker, handwork and personal touch is central to what she loves about the built environment. Outside of the city, she enjoys hiking, biking, and learning about space.