L’Aube verrait bien ses « chemins blancs » comme une étape obligée du Tour de France

The Tour de France may soon include a new highlight in its itinerary, as the picturesque region of Troyes in Aube welcomes the prestigious cycling event. Christian Prudhomme, the head of the Tour de France, was all smiles as he explored the route of the 9th stage of the Tour, set to take place on July 7th. The stage will feature a 199km loop around Troyes, including a unique element that could become a staple of future Tours – 32km of « chemins blancs » or white gravel roads.

Local Attraction and Global Trend

The inclusion of these gravel paths is not just a local novelty but also a reflection of a global trend in cycling. The rise of gravel biking, combining secondary roads and gravel trails, has caught the attention of race organizers. In the case of the Tour de France, the search for these « chemins blancs » has been a long-standing quest. This particular stage in Aube presents a rare opportunity to introduce a new dimension to the race, showcasing the beauty and challenges of these gravel paths.

A Test of Skill and Strategy

While the scenic backdrop of Troyes will undoubtedly captivate viewers, the riders are preparing for a demanding and potentially decisive stage. The presence of Tadej Pogačar, the reigning Tour de France champion, adds an extra layer of excitement as he navigates the white gravel roads. The stage is expected to test the endurance and tactics of the riders, with the potential to shake up the overall standings.

A Promising Future for Troyes and the Tour

As the Tour de France makes a triumphant return to Troyes after several years, the local community is hopeful that this stage featuring « chemins blancs » will become a recurring spectacle. The success of similar stages in other regions, such as the Planche-des-Belles-Filles, hints at the long-term potential of these gravel roads as a beloved fixture of the Tour. With the possibility of future editions incorporating these unique paths, the stage is set for Troyes to leave a lasting mark on the history of the Tour de France.