IMAGINE DRAGONS Set to Rock Decathlon Arena at Stade Pierre Mauroy

IMAGINE DRAGONS has announced the European leg of their LOOM WORLD TOUR, with a stop at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday, July 23, 2025!

Today, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum group Imagine Dragons revealed plans for their highly anticipated European tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2025 tour will see the Las Vegas-based band take the stage at European stadiums for their first-ever stadium tour.

Earlier this summer, the band unveiled their eagerly awaited sixth album, LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), which has received widespread acclaim, reaching number one on the charts in France, Switzerland, and Scotland. The album represents the pinnacle of their artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best work of their career. LOOM, entirely produced by Imagine Dragons alongside Swedish hitmakers and long-time collaborators Mattman and Robin, strikes the perfect balance between the classic sounds that made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio.

“Imagine Dragons is soaring higher than ever… Ten years after their breakthrough, the Las Vegas rockers continue to create true cross-genre hits, playing to sold-out crowds and embracing a long-term strategy akin to U2” – Billboard

“Imagine Dragons still know how to effectively turn stadiums into rubble… The alternative rock group remains reliably, massively popular” – Rolling Stone

“Imagine Dragons is one of the last remaining megastar bands that can fill arenas with a prominently displayed and loud electric guitar on stage.” – The Washington Post

Ticket Sales

Presale on our website on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM: Sign up for alerts!
General sale on Friday, September 13, 2024

LOOM WORLD TOUR: Imagine Dragons Takes Europe by Storm

Chart-Topping Success: Imagining Dragons’ Latest Album

Ticket Information: How to Secure Your Spot at the Decathlon Arena

