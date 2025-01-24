Expérience inoubliable à l’hôtel Paradero en Baja California

Emerging from indigenous Mesa farmland just south of the alternative Baja California coastal town Todos Santos is Paradero. This 41-suite resort, opened in 2021, has already gained recognition for its wellness-focused mission, striking Brutalist architecture, and Michelin-Key TENOCH restaurant.

Design révolutionnaire et approche écologique

Ruben Valdez and Yashar Yektajo, innovative Mexican talents, designed the 5-acre oasis to blend the desert and ocean environment. The resort champions an indoor-outdoor living model with cast-in-place concrete volumes, pre-air-conditioning cooling strategies, and reflective accents. Guests can enjoy outdoor bathtubs, suspended lounging nets, and various activities like yoga, fitness, and cooking classes.

Expériences uniques et immersion culturelle

Guests can participate in a traditional sweat-lodge experience in the temazcal, cool off in the infinity pool, or engage in a meditation class. Art installations dot the botanical garden, and an amphitheater reminiscent of James Turrell’s work offers a unique space for relaxation. The resort also provides an extensive surfing and sailing program for guests.

Communauté exclusive et expansion future

Paradero co-founder Joshua Kremer aims to create a community in Todos Santos, strategically located between Cabo San Lucas and La Paz. The resort offers a unique combination of design, experience, and ecological sensitivity. The team plans to expand with rentable villas, Paradero Homes, and luxury residences with organic gardens, promoting health and wellness through lifestyle, movement, nutrition, and connection.

Convergence du luxe et du respect de l’environnement

Architect Gabriella Carillo ensures that the Paradero Homes blend seamlessly into their surroundings using natural materials. The luxury residences feature open-concept layouts with indoor-outdoor flow, rooftop terraces, infinity pools, and stunning mountain views. Priced from $2.5 million, these homes offer a contemporary yet responsive design with multiple wellness amenities, providing a unique living experience in Todos Santos.

Paradero Homes in Todos Santos, Mexico, represent a new wave of luxury vacation homes that prioritize design, sustainability, and wellness, setting a new standard for real estate investment in the region. Whether you seek a serene retreat or a vibrant community, Paradero Homes offer a lifestyle that seamlessly integrates modern luxury with the natural beauty of Baja California.