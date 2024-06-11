Two injured, one seriously, in a traffic accident between a motorcyclist and a truck in Ajaccio

A motorcyclist was attended to by emergency services in critical condition after a collision with a truck on the RT20. The road is closed in the area.

The emergency services were alerted around 9 am on Tuesday, June 11. A traffic accident between a motorcycle and a truck, between the Socordis roundabout and the Caldaniccia roundabout, resulted in two injuries.

One of them – the motorcyclist – was attended to by emergency services in a serious condition. He was transported to the Ajaccio hospital. The driver of the truck was slightly injured in the collision.

The exact circumstances of this accident are still under investigation.

The intervention of emergency services is still ongoing, as reported by the fire and rescue service of Corse-du-Sud. On site, three fire brigade vehicles, law enforcement, and the Samu are present.

Traffic is closed along a portion of the RT20 to facilitate operations. A detour has been put in place, but traffic is heavily congested in the area.

