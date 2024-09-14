Martin Perrin and Abdel Sayed Triumph in 23rd Edition of Corrida JHM Event

The 23rd edition of the Corrida JHM event, supported by the Office Municipal des Sports (OMS), proved to be a resounding success on Saturday, September 14th, despite the chilly autumn weather. The former Bolognese runner, Martin Perrin, emerged victorious in the 10km race, coming close to breaking the record, while Alexandre Abdel Sayed claimed the top spot in the Open race.

The streets of Chaumont were bustling with excitement on the 14th of September for the 23rd edition of the JHM event’s Corrida, with the assistance of the Office Municipal des Sports (OMS). The event drew a record-breaking crowd, with over 900 participants taking part in the various races, showcasing the growing popularity of the event.

The festivities kicked off with the children’s race as per tradition, setting the stage for the Open race, spanning a distance of three kilometers. Alexandre Abdel Sayed wasted no time in asserting his dominance, breaking away from his competitors early on along the route. Crossing the finish line with a commanding lead, he clocked in at 11’10”, securing a clear victory. Ryan Manidren and Lorys Viprey rounded out the top three finishers, with the first female runner, Inès Pirès, claiming the 8th overall spot, accompanied by her father, Nicolas, who would later serve as the event’s announcer.

Returning to the Corrida after a hiatus last year, Martin Perrin, now representing Dijon, made a triumphant comeback. With a reputation as the record holder of the race since the introduction of the new course, Perrin’s presence alone instilled a sense of awe in his competitors.

Taking a cautious approach at the 7:00 PM start time, Perrin opted to bide his time within the lead pack. When he eventually made his move at the onset of the second lap, he swiftly surged ahead, leaving his rivals in his wake. Crossing the finish line in 31’17”, Perrin fell just fifteen seconds short of his own record set in 2022. Frédéric Walczak trailed as the closest pursuer, followed by Malo Billaudel from Reims. While many anticipated Julie Gallien to shine among the female runners, Maëlys Balland, returning from Spain, surprisingly clinched the top spot (54th overall). Sandrine Ferrant secured the second position, with Laurène Mélinat closely following.

Record Attendance and Community Support

The exceptional turnout at the 23rd Corrida JHM event underscored the strong community support for the annual race. With the OMS backing the event, participants and spectators alike were treated to a memorable day of athletic competition and camaraderie.

The record-breaking number of over 900 runners converging on the streets of Chaumont reflected the growing popularity and significance of the Corrida JHM event in the region. The diverse pool of participants, ranging from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic amateurs, added to the vibrant atmosphere of the event, creating a sense of unity and shared passion for running.

The children’s race served as a heartwarming prelude to the main events, showcasing the youthful energy and enthusiasm of the next generation of runners. As families cheered on their young ones along the designated route, the spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition was palpable in the air.

Celebrating Sporting Achievements and Personal Victories

Beyond the thrill of victory and the pursuit of records, the Corrida JHM event celebrated the individual triumphs and personal milestones of each participant. From seasoned veterans to first-time racers, each runner’s journey to the finish line was a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and passion for the sport.

The competitive spirit that permeated the races was matched only by the unwavering support and encouragement of the spectators lining the streets of Chaumont. As runners pushed themselves to their limits, the cheers and applause from the crowd served as a source of motivation, inspiring them to dig deep and find that extra burst of energy to cross the finish line.

In the spirit of inclusivity and community engagement, the Corrida JHM event welcomed runners of all ages and abilities, fostering a sense of unity and mutual respect among participants. Whether vying for the top spot on the podium or simply aiming to complete the course, each runner’s contribution to the event was valued and celebrated, enriching the overall experience for all involved.

Overall, the 23rd edition of the Corrida JHM event was a testament to the power of sport to bring people together, inspire personal growth, and create lasting memories. As the sun set on another successful year of racing in Chaumont, participants and spectators alike departed with a sense of accomplishment, camaraderie, and anticipation for the next chapter in the event’s storied history.