Burkina Faso’s Dango Ouattara Withdraws from CAN 2025 Qualifiers Due to Injury

Burkina Faso’s hopes for the upcoming CAN 2025 qualifiers have been dealt a blow as striker Dango Ouattara has been ruled out of the match against Malawi due to injury. Ouattara sustained the injury during the team’s first qualifying match against Senegal in Group L, forcing him to miss the crucial upcoming fixture.

The Burkinabe Football Federation (FBF) confirmed on Sunday, September 8th, that Ouattara will be unavailable for approximately two weeks as he recovers from his injury. The forward suffered a moderate sprain during the match against Senegal, which has sidelined him for the second round of qualifiers scheduled for Tuesday, September 10th in Bamako.

Diagnosis and Recovery

Team doctor Abdramane Ouattara revealed that Dango Ouattara’s injury was diagnosed as a moderate sprain following clinical examinations. While the player’s condition is improving, he will require a period of rest before returning to action. Ouattara is currently undergoing treatment and will only make a comeback after fully recovering, first with the national team and then with his club.

The news of Ouattara’s injury has left the coaching staff and fans concerned about the team’s attacking options, as the striker has been a key player for Burkina Faso in recent matches.

Infirmary Update

Despite Ouattara’s absence, the Burkinabe team’s medical staff has reported a relatively calm situation in the team’s infirmary. Kader Ouattara and Gustavo Sangaré, who suffered minor injuries in recent days, have already returned to training with the squad. Kader Ouattara even managed to play a few minutes in the match against Senegal, while Gustavo Sangaré has resumed full group training.

The Etalons, who arrived in Bamako on Saturday, September 7th following their 1-1 draw with Senegal, wasted no time in getting back to training to prepare for the upcoming clash against Malawi on Tuesday, September 10th at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.

The team’s coaching staff is now faced with the challenge of reshuffling their lineup and finding a suitable replacement for Dango Ouattara to ensure they maintain their momentum in the qualifiers.

Remaining Positive

Despite the setback of losing Ouattara to injury, the Burkina Faso national team remains optimistic about their prospects in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Head coach, Paul Put, emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and adapting to the challenges that come their way.

The team’s captain, Bertrand Traoré, echoed Put’s sentiments, stating that the players are fully focused on the task at hand and are determined to secure a victory against Malawi to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Burkinabe fans have also shown their unwavering support for the team, rallying behind the players as they aim to navigate through the qualifying rounds and secure a spot in the prestigious African tournament.

Looking Ahead

As the Burkinabe national team gears up for their upcoming match against Malawi, the coaching staff will be closely monitoring the players’ fitness levels and making tactical adjustments to compensate for the absence of Dango Ouattara. The team’s training sessions will focus on fine-tuning their game plan and ensuring that they are well-prepared to face their opponents on the field.

With the stakes high in the CAN 2025 qualifiers, Burkina Faso will need to put in a strong performance against Malawi to secure a crucial victory and bolster their chances of advancing to the tournament finals in Morocco.

The players are aware of the challenges that lie ahead but are determined to give their all on the pitch and make their country proud. With the support of their fans and the coaching staff’s guidance, the Etalons are poised to put on a strong showing in the upcoming matches and showcase their talent on the continental stage.