Au tour de Bisson, Ducharme et Feeny de dresser le bilan de leur campagne

After Maude Marquis-Bissonnette and Olive Kamanyana on Thursday, it was the turn of Yves Ducharme, Stéphane Bisson, and Daniel Feeny to assess their election campaign as it draws to a close, two days before the vote to determine the next mayor of Gatineau. It’s Yves Ducharme or Action Gatineau.

From the start of the campaign, Yves Ducharme has proclaimed himself as the only person capable of defeating Action Gatineau. The polls from 104.7 and Radio-Canada, which positioned him in second place, have reinforced his conviction.

During his assessment on Friday, the former mayor of Hull and Gatineau emphasized the same message, touting his more experienced track record compared to the leader of Action Gatineau, Maude Marquis-Bissonnette. He also highlighted all of his proposals, comparing them favorably to those of the only political party on the Gatineau municipal scene.

« On June 9th, a vote for Olive [Kamanyana], Stéphane [Bisson], or Daniel [Feeny] represents a vote for Action Gatineau, » Mr. Ducharme stated, urging Gatineau residents to grant him the ultimate privilege of serving them to make Gatineau a city that listens to its citizens.

Throughout the campaign, he has been criticized for attacking his rivals, mainly Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, and conducting a campaign of attacks rather than a campaign of ideas. However, Ducharme does not share the same analysis.

« It wasn’t personal attacks. It was a debate. We put forward arguments, » he responded. He drew a parallel with his career as a lawyer: « We had very tough trials, but I never personally attacked my colleague. We must respect the person in front of us. It doesn’t touch the human as such, » he added.

The Progress of Daniel Feeny

Seated behind his microphone for about thirty minutes, candidate Daniel Feeny began his press conference by praising journalists, thanking them for their media coverage in recent weeks. Later, he criticized the media for focusing too much on a race between Maude Marquis-Bissonnette and Yves Ducharme, in light of the polls.

Daniel Feeny admitted to starting the election campaign with a deficit of notoriety, being less known than some of his opponents. However, he claimed to be well-versed in the issues facing the City of Gatineau, drawing on his experience as the right-hand man of France Bélisle until her resignation in February.

« My notoriety rate may have been zero at the beginning of the campaign, but I am proud of my progress, » he said, expressing his desire to continue playing an important role in local politics with the possibility of running again in 2025.

« I proposed ideas for our city. I did not start the quarrel, I was not aggressive, I did not launch personal attacks. I am the only candidate to have proposed a real housing plan, » he stated, emphasizing his willingness to take a stand on various issues, such as opposing the tramway.

Stéphane Bisson: I don’t give up

Well-known for his 36 years as a real estate broker and his recent presidency of the Gatineau Chamber of Commerce, Stéphane Bisson continues to believe that he has all the qualities to become the next mayor, regardless of what recent polls suggest.

« I will not give up until 8 p.m. on Sunday when the polling stations close. I will continue to meet citizens. I also think that a second campaign will begin on June 10th [in view of the general elections in November 2025], and I intend to be part of it, » he stated confidently.

Until Sunday, he plans to be visible on the ground by meeting the public. « For decades, people have seen my face on signs. Now they are discovering the human being behind it. »

Stéphane Bisson also confirmed his intention to run again in 2025. He mentioned that the new campaign would start after the by-election and that he « will be ready. »

A Campaign Without Funding for Rémi Bergeron

Independent candidate Rémi Bergeron provided an update on Friday on a campaign that he is proud to have conducted without electoral funding.

« I invested only $1,000 of my own money in my election campaign. And I am against election posters, » he stated, highlighting that people may not have seen him on poles but have seen him on the ground.

According to Bergeron, his campaign reflects his priority, reducing the property tax increase to 2.5%, the smallest increase proposed among all candidates. He also reiterated his commitment to reduce the operating costs of the Société de Transport de l’Outaouais (STO) by replacing the current diesel buses with electric minibuses.

Mr. Bergeron is pleased with the incredible reception of his proposals from citizens. He concluded by stating that he is not a politician but a citizen who wants change, urging those who no longer believe in politicians to vote for him on Sunday.