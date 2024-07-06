The 48th Street Arts Festival is celebrating its eighteenth edition in Mende (Lozère) from Friday, July 5th to Sunday, July 7th, 2024. The festival will feature around forty companies offering theater, circus, music, dance, and more over the course of three days.

Access to the OFF festival shows is free, with donations accepted. For the IN festival shows, bracelets are available for purchase at €20 for all three days, €12 for a single day, and free for children under 1.20m. These bracelets can be purchased at the festival’s headquarters on Place au Beurre in downtown Mende. This is also where reservations can be made for shows with limited seating.

Due to the weather forecast, there have been some changes to the locations of the events on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival schedule for Saturday is as follows:

