Inter-Union Bouliste Day Draws 36 Quadrettes to Quintin Sector

Over the weekend, the boules clubs from eleven different municipalities in the Quintin area came together for the highly anticipated Inter-Union Bouliste Day. This year, the event was hosted by the Union bouliste quintinaise at the Grands Jardins boules court in Quintin. A total of 36 quadrettes, comprised of four players each, competed in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere.

The participating unions hailed from Quintin, Plaintel, Saint-Brandan, Saint-Carreuc, Plédran, Landéhen, Quessoy, Yffiniac, Langueux, Trébry, and Plœuc-L’Hermitage. Each team brought their A-game, showcasing their skills and sportsmanship throughout the day.

Exciting Matches and Camaraderie

The boules court buzzed with excitement as teams faced off in thrilling matches, each vying for the top spot. The players displayed remarkable precision and strategy, delighting the spectators with their impressive shots and tactics.

Despite the competitive nature of the event, the sense of camaraderie among the participants was palpable. Laughter and cheers filled the air as players from different unions came together to celebrate the spirit of boules and friendly competition.

Results and Celebrations

After a day filled with intense matches and nail-biting moments, the results were in. The team from Yffiniac emerged victorious, taking home the top honors. Gérard Prual, Jeannine Sohier, Michel Lohya, and Mimie showcased their skills and teamwork, securing the coveted first place.

Coming in second was the team from Saint-Carreuc, led by Cédric Rolland, Sébastien Hinault, Loic Thomas, and Michel Fontaine. Their impressive performance earned them a well-deserved spot on the podium.

The third-place title went to the team from Langueux, with Yvon Keravis, Daniel Urvoy, Rémi Domalain, and Guy Le Fell showcasing their boules prowess. Rounding out the top four was the team from Saint-Brandan, led by Loïc Ferchal, Didier le Vexier, Jean-Luc Rolland, and Pierre-Noël Jouanny.

As the sun began to set, the participants and spectators gathered at the local hall for a celebratory meal. A total of 150 delicious meals were served, providing a perfect opportunity for everyone to relax and enjoy each other’s company after a day of intense competition.

Looking Ahead

As the Inter-Union Bouliste Day came to a close, plans were already underway for next year’s event. The organizers announced that the tournament will be hosted in Yffiniac, promising another exciting day of boules action and community spirit.

The success of this year’s event serves as a testament to the passion and dedication of boules enthusiasts in the Quintin sector. The Inter-Union Bouliste Day not only showcases the talent of the players but also fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among the participating unions.

In the world of boules, it’s not just about winning or losing—it’s about coming together, enjoying the game, and building lasting friendships. The Inter-Union Bouliste Day exemplifies this ethos, bringing together players from different unions to celebrate their shared love for the sport.