Anne-Claire Coudray, the iconic face of TF1, has been the main presenter of the 8 pm news since 2015 and seems to defy aging. In a recent interview with Gala magazine, she revealed her secret to staying youthful – exercise. Despite being 47 years old, Anne-Claire Coudray looks ageless, attributing her youthful appearance to working out three times a week. She expressed regret for not starting earlier and emphasized the importance of physical activity as her antidote to the aging process.

In addition to her role as a news anchor, Anne-Claire Coudray is involved in various programs on TF1, such as hosting election nights alongside Gilles Bouleau. After the legislative elections, she will take a summer break, with Audrey Crespo-Mara filling in as her replacement. Anne-Claire Coudray is also known for her involvement in comedy, as well as being an ambassador for the Air and Space Army and the godmother of the Patrouille de France.

The journalist’s dedication to fitness and her multifaceted career highlight her commitment to staying active and engaged. As she prepares to enjoy a well-deserved summer break, Anne-Claire Coudray continues to inspire with her energy and drive in both her professional and personal endeavors.