EURODEPUTY SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT IN NEW VIDEO

In a recent video released on 07/06/2024, Eurodeputy Saskia Bricmont addresses common misconceptions about the work of Eurodeputies. Lasting 3 minutes, the video aims to shed light on the realities of being a Eurodeputy.

Are Eurodeputies influenced by lobbyists? According to Bricmont, there are both positive and negative aspects to lobbying. She emphasizes the importance of listening to arguments without succumbing to pressure tactics. While acknowledging the influence of well-funded lobbyists, she highlights the need for transparency and discernment in decision-making.

Contrary to popular belief, being a Eurodeputy is not a profession but a mandate to represent European citizens for a five-year term. While Eurodeputies may not have the same legislative initiative powers as national parliaments, they still play a crucial role in amending and shaping EU laws. Bricmont underscores the impact Eurodeputies have on various aspects of daily life, including agriculture, environment, and transportation regulations.

Addressing concerns about Eurodeputies’ travel expenses, Bricmont explains that these trips are essential for gaining firsthand knowledge of issues being legislated. By visiting different regions and engaging with local communities, Eurodeputies can better understand the implications of their decisions.

In conclusion, Saskia Bricmont’s video serves as a valuable insight into the responsibilities and challenges faced by Eurodeputies. By dispelling myths and providing clarity on their roles, Eurodeputies like Bricmont aim to foster greater understanding and transparency in European governance.