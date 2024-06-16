Last week was full of action with Marc Marquez joining the Ducati factory team and Jorge Martin moving to Aprilia for the next season. These decisions will have a significant impact on the future plans of the Pramac Racing team, which is seriously considering ending its partnership with Ducati, which has been in place since 2005.

The Italian team is now in direct competition with the manufacturer’s team, having won the team championship last year and currently leading the rider championship. Despite the quality of the equipment provided to them, Paolo Campinoti is contemplating a new alliance, this time with Yamaha.

Yamaha has been without a satellite team for two years, limited to just two bikes on the grid. Lin Jarvis, who is on his way out, has made it his final mission to restore a more balanced situation with a partner team that can support development. He understands that the number of bikes on the track is crucial, as Ducati has proven with eight bikes on the grid.

Yamaha is facing one of the worst moments in its championship history, currently ranking second to last among manufacturers, only ahead of Honda. However, Yamaha is taking new directions by hiring two former Ducati members last winter. The new approach and dynamics they bring would benefit from having more M1 bikes on the track to gather more data for analysis.

Lin Jarvis expressed that bringing a satellite team to Yamaha would be beneficial for the championship and the team. He hoped to have everything settled before the Mugello race. However, tensions between Pramac and Ducati started to rise in Austin, leading to uncertainty in the partnership.

Paolo Campinoti has the option to extend the agreement with Ducati for two more years, ensuring support from the manufacturer with two top-spec Desmosedici bikes. Ducati, concerned about rising expenses, is considering other options, with one potentially replacing Pramac with VR46. This possibility has upset Campinoti, who feels they deserve better treatment after years of shared struggles with Ducati.

The relationship between Campinoti and Dall’Igna has deteriorated to the point of being non-existent. Recent events, including Martín’s move to Aprilia and Marquez’s decision, have added more uncertainty. Pramac might consider Yamaha’s offer more seriously now, especially since staying with Ducati would require a significant investment without a guarantee of podiums or titles.

Yamaha’s proposal is financially attractive, and the VR46 team is also changing its strategy, aiming for a lower profile to benefit from time and tensions. VR46 could become Ducati’s B team, potentially fielding Aldeguer and providing better conditions for its riders.

Overall, the decision-making process for Pramac, Ducati, and Yamaha is complex, with various factors at play that could shape the future of MotoGP. The alliances and partnerships in the coming seasons will have a significant impact on the championship landscape.