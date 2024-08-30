Canada’s Wheelchair Rugby Team Secures Victory at Paralympic Games

Canada’s wheelchair rugby team bounced back from their previous loss to the Americans with a decisive 54-47 victory over Germany at the Paralympic Games on Friday. Led by Zak Madell, who scored an impressive 28 tries, the Canadian team showcased their strength and determination on the court.

The momentum shifted in favor of Madell and his teammates during the second quarter, where they outscored the Germans by five points. By halftime, they held a comfortable lead of 27-21 and never looked back. This victory places Canada temporarily in 2nd place in Group A, the final spot that grants access to the semi-finals.

Looking Towards the Future

As the Canadians gear up for their final preliminary match against Japan on Saturday, their sights are set on securing a spot in the next round. Meanwhile, Germany, who suffered defeats in their first two matches, faces an uphill battle to advance to the knockout stage. They must defeat the United States by at least nine points and hope for a significant loss by the Canadians to the Japanese.

At the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Canada’s journey ended in the group stage with one win and two losses. The team is now striving for their first wheelchair rugby medal since the 2012 London Games, where they claimed the silver.

Canada’s Path to Success

